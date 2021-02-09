Mitrajaya unit bags RM199.99m contract from Putrajaya Development

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Mitrajaya Holdings Bhd’s unit Pembinaan Mitrajaya Sdn Bhd has bagged a RM199.99 million construction works contract from Putrajaya Development Sdn Bhd.

The work entails the completion of 10 levels of podium and external works at Precinct 7, Putrajaya.

“The construction of the 10 levels of podium involves the construction of eight levels of car park, mechanical and engineering services, three levels of retails, external works and work outside boundaries (Package 2) for the proposed Transit Oriented Development in Putrajaya,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The works are divided into three sections and the contract period for each section will be 18 months for section 1, 22 months for section 2 and 24 months for section 3 from the site possession on February 16, 2021, it said. — Bernama