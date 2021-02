Honda Q3 net profit jumps, full-year outlook upgraded

Honda’s net profit in the three months to December came to ¥284.1 billion (RM11 billion), up from ¥116.4 billion for the same period a year earlier. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TOKYO, Feb 9 ― Honda said today that net profit more than doubled in the third quarter and revised up its full-year forecast as the global auto industry shows signs of recovery.

The Japanese firm's net profit in the three months to December came to ¥284.1 billion (RM11 billion), up from ¥116.4 billion for the same period a year earlier.

The profit gain was mainly down to “increased efficiency of R&D expenditures and cost reduction efforts”, Honda said.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global auto sector, but demand recovered swiftly in the second half of last year, notably in the United States and China.

Honda, which revised its annual forecasts up last quarter, further upgraded its net profit outlook to ¥465 billion for the fiscal year to March, up from its earlier estimate of ¥390 billion.

Rival automaker Nissan is due to publish its earnings later today. ― AFP