Electronic Arts buys mobile game maker Glu for US$2.1b

Game enthusiasts and industry personnel watch scenes from 'Need For Speed: Payback' during the Electronic Arts EA Play event at the Hollywood Palladium on June 10, 2017 in Los Angeles. — AFP file pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 9 ― US video game powerhouse Electronic Arts yesterday announced a US$2.1 billion (RM8.53 billion) deal to by smartphone-focused game studio Glu Mobile.

The acquisition came with Glu's library of titles including MLB Tap Sports Baseball and was described as part of a move by EA to significantly beef up its offerings on smartphones or table computers.

“Mobile continues to grow as the biggest gaming platform in the world, and with the addition of Glu's games and talent, we're doubling the size of our mobile business,” said EA chief executive Andrew Wilson.

EA expected Glu to enable it to build on popular video game franchises with mobile offerings. Glu's line-up of games includes Design Home and Covet Fashion.

“As part of Electronic Arts, we will continue capitalizing on the opportunities ahead in the expanding mobile gaming industry,” said Glu chief executive Nick Earl.

The Glu team includes more than 500 mobile game developers, according to the companies.

The acquisition was expected to close by the end of June, pending approval of regulators and Glu shareholders.

EA last week reported higher quarterly sales on strength in its Fifa brand and other franchises but profits that were lower.

EA cited Fifa Ultimate Team, as well as Apex Legends Battle Royale as especially hot titles.

Last week, EA reported revenues for the quarter ending December 31 rose 5.0 per cent to US$1.7 billion.

But profits fell 39 per cent to US$211 million as the company spent more on research and development, marketing and administrative costs.

In December, EA announced a US$1.2 billion acquisition of Britain-based Codemasters, which is known for its Formula 1 and DiRT racing video games. ― AFP