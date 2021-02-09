Covid-19 deals biggest blow to German exports since 2009

File picture of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Kiel, Germany January 25, 2017. ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BERLIN, Feb 9 — German exports fell more than 9.0 per cent in 2020, official data showed today, with the coronavirus pandemic sparking the biggest drop in over a decade for Europe’s biggest economy.

In a year hit by border closures and disruptions to supply chains, German exports totalled €1.21 trillion (RM5.9 trillion) in the last 12 months, down from €1.33 trillion in 2019.

The 9.3-per cent decrease is the largest blow to exports that Germany has suffered since an 18-per cent drop during the global financial crisis of 2009.

Imports also fell by 7.1 per cent to €1.03 trillion, the figures released by national statistics office Destatis showed.

That leaves Europe’s largest economy with a positive foreign trade balance of €179.1 billion in 2020, down from €224 billion in the previous year.

The initial impact of the pandemic saw German exports fall 30 per cent in the spring, and recovery measures in the summer failed to bring them back to pre-pandemic levels.

The United States remained the most eager buyer of “Made in Germany” products in 2020, accounting for €103 billion of the total, ahead of China with €96 billion and France (€91 billion).

In December alone, exports to the US increased by 8.4 per cent while sales to China climbed even higher by 11.6 per cent, demonstrating the flexibility of German industry even in the face of new coronavirus restrictions introduced in late 2020.

Those restrictions have been extended well into 2021, forcing the German government to revise its forecast of 4.4-per cent growth in GDP down to 3.0 per cent for this year. — AFP