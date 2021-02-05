US stocks rise as weak jobs data seen boosting Biden plan

Wall Street stocks added to records early today on expectations that a lacklustre US jobs report bolstered the odds of passage of President Joe Biden’s economic relief package. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 5 — Wall Street stocks added to records early today on expectations that a lacklustre US jobs report bolstered the odds of passage of President Joe Biden’s economic relief package.

The Labour Department said the US economy added only 49,000 jobs in January and downgraded the number of new jobs created in November and December.

Analysts said the disappointing figures boosted the prospects Congress will approve Biden’s US$1.9 trillion (RM7.7 trillion) stimulus package, which advanced on a party-line vote in the Senate early Friday but still faces several hurdles before being enacted.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 per cent at 31,210.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 per cent to 3,888.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.3 per cent to 13,817.68.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records yesterday, rallying on diminished market volatility and improving coronavirus trends in the US.

Among individual companies, Johnson & Johnson rose 1.4 per cent as it submitted an application for emergency authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine with US health authorities.

The process could take several weeks, but if approved, the vaccine would be the third authorised in the United States, after those of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. — AFP