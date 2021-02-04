Northern Corridor Economic Region surpasses initial investment target, achieves RM15.6b in 2020

Northern Corridor Implementation Authority chief executive officer Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John speaks to reporters outside Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 6, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) has attracted RM15.6 billion in investments in 2020 and surpassed its initial target of RM7 billion for the year despite the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The economic region continued to implement high-impact projects and critical human capital programmes to support businesses and supply chain ecosystems as embedded in the NCER Strategic Development Plan (SDP) 2021-2025.

Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) chief executive Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John said the achievements in 2020 were testament to the efforts taken to uplift the livelihoods of the people and provide sustainable economic activities for the business communities.

“The socioeconomic recovery initiatives contained in the NCER SDP 2021-2025 are immediate in giving positive impact to the people as well as aligned to the federal and state recovery initiatives,” said Jebasingam said in a statement.

The 25th NCIA Council Meeting held today was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

On job creations, the NCIA had exceeded its investment targets as well as created more than 22,000 jobs in the manufacturing, logistics, digital economy, tourism, agribio, and green economy sectors through its collaborations with various ministries and agencies including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of International Trade and Industry and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority. — Bernama