EBay shares jump on holiday-quarter beat, strong Q1 sales forecast

NEW YORK, Feb 4 — E-commerce firm eBay Inc yesterday topped Wall Street expectations for the holiday quarter and forecast upbeat current-quarter sales, helped by a surge in online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company jumped over 9 per cent to US$63.46 in extended trade on the news.

The global health crisis has forced millions of Americans to stay indoors, leading to a jump in online orders for e-commerce companies including eBay, Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc’s online business.

Ebay said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of US$2.94 billion to US$2.99 billion, while analysts were expecting US$2.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also expanded share repurchase authorisation by an additional US$4 billion.

Annual active buyers grew by 7 per cent, to a total of 185 million global active buyers, while refurbished gifts emerged as a top trend for the holiday shoppers, the company said.

The e-commerce firm had 183 million annual active buyers in the third quarter.

Revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31 rose to US$2.87 billion from US$2.24 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$2.70 billion.

Excluding items, eBay earned 86 cents per share, above estimates of 83 cents per share. — Reuters