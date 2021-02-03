EA profits fall despite higher sales

Electronic Arts cited Fifa Ultimate Team, as well as Apex Legends Battle Royale as especially hot titles. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 3 — US video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) yesterday reported higher quarterly sales on strength in its Fifa brand and other franchises but profits were lower.

Electronic Arts cited Fifa Ultimate Team, as well as Apex Legends Battle Royale as especially hot titles.

Revenues for the quarter ending December 31 rose 5.0 per cent to US$1.7 billion (RM6.8 billion).

But profits fell 39 per cent to US$211 million as the company spent more on research and development, marketing and administrative costs.

In December, EA announced a US$1.2 billion acquisition of Britain-based Codemasters, which is known for its Formula 1 and DiRT racing video games.

EA projected full year sales of US$5.6 billion, below the US$6 billion expected by analysts.

Shares fell 4.6 per cent in after-hours trading. — AFP