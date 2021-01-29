Global debt issuance to dip to US$8t in 2021, according to S&P Global

The S&P office is seen on the right in Canary Wharf in London March 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 29 — The amount of debt issued by governments and companies around the world is expected to dip to US$8 trillion (RM32.3 trillion) this year, credit rating firm S&P Global has estimated.

The amount would be down roughly three per cent from 2020’s record high when countries and companies borrowed heavily to plug the holes the coronavirus left in their finances, but it would still be nearly 15 per cent higher than pre-Covid levels.

“Despite a likely decline, supporting factors for issuance in the year ahead include still-favorable financing conditions,” S&P said in a report, “anchored by increasing amounts of sovereign debt with negative yields, and a rejuvenated merger and acquisition pipeline for corporations.” — Reuters