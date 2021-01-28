European stocks sink at open in global selloff

In early trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.9 per cent at 6,508.14 points, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 shed about 1.0 per cent to 13,489.33 and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.8 per cent to 5,416.33. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 28 — European stock markets sank at the open today, extending the previous day’s heavy losses as a global sell-off gathered speed.

In early trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.9 per cent at 6,508.14 points, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 shed about 1.0 per cent to 13,489.33 and the Paris CAC 40 declined 0.8 per cent to 5,416.33.

Asia suffered further losses today, tracking the rout in New York and Europe as investors weathered a perfect storm of worries about the slow vaccine rollout, surging infections, a stuttering economic recovery and high valuations. — AFP