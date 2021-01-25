Sunsuria subsidiary to dispose of setapak land for RM30.14m

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Sunsuria Bhd’s 70 per cent-owned subsidiary, Sunsuria Genlin Development Sdn Bhd, has proposed to dispose of two plots of vacant freehold agriculture land in Setapak, here, for a total consideration of RM30.14 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said Sunsuria Genlin today signed a sale and purchase agreement on the land disposal with Kerjaya Property Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kerjaya Prospek Property Bhd.

“The disposal of properties will enable Sunsuria group to unlock capital resources from being tied up as long-term assets and realise the value of the properties at fair market values, whilst enhancing the group’s liquidity and strengthening its financial position,” it said.

Sunsuria also said that the disposal will not have any effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholding of the company.

It will also not expected to have any material effect on the earnings, earnings per share, net assets and gearing of Sunsuria for the financial year ending Sept 30, 2021.

The disposal of the properties is expected to complete in the second quarter of this year. — Bernama