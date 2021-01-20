Fintec unit reaches agreement to supply gloves in Europe

Fintec Glove Sdn Bhd has reached an agreement with Robayu Corporation to enter into an MoU to supply medical grade gloves in Europe. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Fintec Global Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Fintec Glove Sdn Bhd, has reached an agreement with Robayu Corporation to enter into a memorandum of agreement to supply medical grade gloves in Europe.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the technology incubation and investment holding company said pursuant to the agreement, Robayu will act as the official agent and exclusive distributor of medical grade nitrile gloves in Poland and Eastern Europe.

“The agreement entails the supply of 12x40 feet container loads of medical grade nitrile examination gloves per month from the third quarter of 2021.

“Two production lines will be secured for Robayu with an estimated 39.93 million gloves produced monthly, or 479.23 million of gloves production on an annual basis,” it said. — Bernama