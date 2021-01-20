Felda buys 10 million more FGV shares from open market

The FGV logo is pictured at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has bought 10 million more shares in FGV Holdings Bhd from the open market for RM13 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, FGV said the shares were purchased yesterday at RM1.30 per share.

This raised the number of FGV shares acquired by Felda so far this week to 51 million shares. On Monday, the agency bought 41 million shares via the open market for RM53.3 million, or RM1.30 each.

Last week, Felda announced in two filings that it bought a total of 27.15 million FGV shares from the open market for RM1.29 apiece, or RM35.02 million.

This came after the agency issued its offer document on Tuesday last week (Jan 12) in relation to its unconditional mandatory takeover offer for all the remaining shares in FGV which it does not own, except treasury shares.

Its offer of RM1.30 per share will be open for acceptances until 5 pm on Feb 2, unless extended or revised.

On Dec 8, 2020, Felda, which already owned 21.24 per cent equity interest in FGV, increased its stake in the company to 35.12 per cent and proposed to take FGV private at RM1.30 a share.

The additional 13.88 per cent stake was bought from the Retirement Fund (Incorporated) (6.1 per cent) and Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd (7.78 per cent).

FGV shares were flat at RM1.30 at midday today with 5.97 million shares transacted. — Bernama