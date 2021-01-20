Asian shares hit a record high after Yellen calls for big spending

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.0 per cent to approach its 2019 peak while Australian shares added 0.6 per cent to reach an all-time high. Japan’s Nikkei, however, slipped 0.45 per cent on profit-taking. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 20 — Asian shares climbed to a record high today as US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package to help the world’s largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump.

At her confirmation hearing yesterday, she said the benefits of a big stimulus package are greater than the expenses of a higher debt burden.

US President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn into office today, last week laid out a US$1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal to boost the economy and speed up the distribution of vaccines.

“There will be a large-scale fiscal spending. The Fed is seeking to achieve two per cent inflation and full employment, which still look distant, so it will keep interest rates low for some time and market sentiment should remain robust,” said Yoshinori Shigemi, macro strategist at Fidelity International.

MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index outside Japan rose 0.95 per cent , reaching its highest level ever.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.0 per cent to approach its 2019 peak while Australian shares added 0.6 per cent to reach an all-time high. Japan’s Nikkei, however, slipped 0.45 per cent on profit-taking.

The US Nasdaq futures gained 0.4 per cent, with Netflix shares jumping 12.6 per cent after the bell as the streaming pioneer reported strong growth in subscribers and projected it will no longer need to raise debt.

The results came after all three major Wall Street indexes posted solid gains on yesterday.

US President Donald Trump, in a farewell address released yesterday, touted his legacy and wished luck to the new administration even though he steered clear of acknowledging his successor by name.

Biden will take office today under unprecedented security measures after the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

“The transition will likely be smooth and hassle-free, so that’s another reason supporting markets overall,” said Yasutada Suzuki, head of emerging markets investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

In the currency market, the dollar was on the back foot against other currencies.

The euro stood at US$1.2148 (RM4.92), up 0.15 per cent and off Monday’s 1 ½-month low of US$1.2054, drawing support from a ZEW investor sentiment survey that beat forecasts and the Italian government surviving a confidence vote.

The yen was little moved at 103.81 to the dollar while the Chinese yuan ticked up about 0.1 per cent to 6.4741 per dollar .

Oil prices rose on hopes that Biden’s proposed stimulus will lift economic output.

US crude futures inched up 0.3 per cent to US$53.15 a barrel while international benchmark Brent futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$56.09 per barrel. — Reuters