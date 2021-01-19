IILM issues US$1.15b short-term sukuk

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) has successfully conducted an auction for a total issuance of US$1.15 billion (RM4.6 billion) short-term A-1 rated sukuk in three series of one-month, three-month and six-month tenor, respectively.

In a statement today, IILM said the market has priced the three series — US$400 million of a one-month tenor at 0.28 per cent; US$500 million of a three-month tenor at 0.4 per cent and US$250 million of a six-month tenor also at 0.4 per cent.

It said the issuance marks the first transaction for 2021 and forms part of the IILM’s A-1 rated US$4 billion short-term issuance programme.

The auction garnered favourable demand from both primary dealers and investors with a combined order book in excess of US$2.079 billion, representing an average oversubscription ratio of 1.8 times.

“We are very pleased to open the year with the successful auction of US$1.15 billion short-term sukuk.

The transaction’s coverage ratio and its competitive yield continue to reflect confidence and positive sentiment from primary dealers and investors despite the ongoing uncertainty associated with the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The IILM remains focused on staying vigilant and resilient during this period to ensure seamless delivery of our mandate as a frequent issuer of shariah-compliant liquidity instruments,” said chief executive officer Umar Oseni.

In terms of investor diversification, he said, the inaugural transaction for 2021 enjoyed strong sponsorship from both Gulf Cooperation Council and Asia-based Islamic primary dealers.

“Based on our indicative issuance calendar, the IILM envisages issuing in excess of US$1 billion short-term sukuk for nearly every month in 2021,” added Umar.

The IILM’s short-term sukuk programme is rated A-1 by S&P with current outstanding issuance size amounting to US$3.51 billion.

The IILM, which is hosted by Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, is a regular issuer of short-term sukuk across varying tenors and amounts to cater to the liquidity needs of institutions offering Islamic financial services. — Bernama