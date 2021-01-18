UDA allocates RM20m incentive to assist Covid-19 affected tenants, says chairman

SEREMBAN, Jan 18 — UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) has allocated incentives amounting to RM20 million to help entrepreneurs renting and conducting business at shopping premises under its management in several major towns throughout the country.

Its chairman, Datuk Jalaluddin Alias said as a government-linked company (GLC) under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, UDA is committed to provide incentives encompassing rent exemption and rent discounts to assist entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

The total incentive is for the period from March last year to date.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy of Malaysians have been affected and this is the appropriate time for UDA to give back to the people.

“Since March last year, UDA had channelled contributions consistently to various parties involved directly or indirectly in the effort to curb COVID-19,” he said in a statement issued here today.

Meanwhile, he said in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of UDA which was established on Nov 12, 1971, 700 needy students in Penang, Perak, Pahang, Johor and Negeri Sembilan were presented with aid under its 2021 Back to School programme.

The programme pack consist of a school bag, shoes, stationery, face masks and hand sanitizer as well as other school items worth RM250 for each recipient. — Bernama