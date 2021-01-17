Ode Jee to begin operation in Johor Baru tomorrow

JOHOR BARU, Jan 17 — Ode Jee, a halal food delivery application, will begin operation in Johor Baru and its surrounding areas tomorrow.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Ismail Alwasi Khan, said the service would be expanded in stages and was expected to be operational throughout Johor by the end of this month.

He said orders could be made through the Ode Jee app that could be downloaded via Google Play Store and Huawei Store.

“At this time, only owners of Android and Huawei smartphones can download the app. For iOS phone owners, they will be able to download the app through Apple Store soon,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, Ode Jee already has more than 1,000 vendors that offer various halal food and beverage options and more than 200 delivery riders in the state.

He said the company gave assurance that all food and beverage items offered by Ode Jee were halal and complied with Islamic law. — Bernama