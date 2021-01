The Hang Seng Index rose 0.93 per cent, or 261.26 points, to 28,496.86. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Jan 14 — Hong Kong stocks closed higher today as traders await Joe Biden’s proposals on another huge stimulus package for the stuttering US economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.93 per cent, or 261.26 points, to 28,496.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.91 per cent, or 32.75 points, to 3,565.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange sank 1.39 per cent, or 33.34 points, to 2,360.40. — AFP