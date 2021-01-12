Tokyo stocks open lower on Covid-19 worries

TOKYO, Jan 12 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street and facing concern over continued rises in virus cases in Japan.
“In addition to profit-taking sell orders after rallies last weekend, Japanese shares are under pressure from rising coronavirus infections at home and worries over US political turmoil,” also a factor in the US market rout, Mizuho Securities said.
The Japanese market was closed yesterday for a national holiday.
The dollar fetched ¥104.14 (RM4.06) in early Asian trade, against ¥104.20 in New York late yesterday.
In Tokyo, Sony was down 1.03 per cent at ¥10,605, trading house Mitsubishi Corp was down 1.29 per cent at ¥2,594, and real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was off 1.02 per cent at ¥3,895.
Chugai Pharmaceutical rocketed 10.55 per cent to ¥6,119 after a British government-funded trial found Chugai's arthritis medication tocilizumab, marketed as Actemra, lowered patients' risk of death from Covid-19 by 24 per cent, with their stays in intensive care units shortened by up to 10 days.
On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.3 per cent at 31,008.69 points. ― AFP