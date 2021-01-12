IMF says board approves US$487.5m disbursement to Angola

IMF said that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact Angola's economy and population, while oil production and prices remain weak. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 ― The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday its executive board approved a disbursement to Angola of about US$487.5 million (RM1.97 billion) after completing a fourth review of the African oil exporter's US$3.7 billion loan programme.

The Fund said that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact Angola's economy and population, while oil production and prices remain weak.

But it said that Angolan authorities “have maintained a robust policy response in the face of these challenges and remain resolutely committed to the program,” noting the December passage of a 2021 budget that includes non-oil revenue gains and restraints on non-essential expenditures.

Angola's finance minister, Vera Daves de Sousa, told the Reuters Next conference yesterday that she expected more than US$700 million in the next IMF tranche after securing three years of payment relief from Chinese creditors.

Angola last September secured a US$765 million augmentation of total access under the Extended Fund Facility programme, which was initially approved in December 2018.

“The stabilisation of public finances remains the cornerstone of the (Angolan) authorities’ strategy,” IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said in a statement.

“The authorities achieved strong fiscal adjustment in 2020. Their 2021 budget consolidates the non-oil revenue gains and expenditure restraint of the 2020 budget, while protecting priority health and social spending.” ― AFP