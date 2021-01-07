US trade deficit rises to more than 14-year high

The Commerce Department said today the trade gap widened 8.0 per cent to US$68.1 billion in November, the highest level since August 2006. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 — The United States’ trade deficit surged to its highest level in more than 14 years in November as businesses boosted imports to replenish inventories, offsetting a rise in exports.

The Commerce Department said today the trade gap widened 8.0 per cent to US$68.1 billion (RM275 billion) in November, the highest level since August 2006. The deficit in October was unrevised at US$63.1 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade shortfall increasing to US$65.2 billion in November.

Imports jumped 2.9 per cent to US$252.3 billion. Goods imports accelerated 3.0 per cent to US$214.1 billion, the highest since May 2019. Exports rose 1.2 per cent to US$184.2 billion. Goods exports advanced 1.0 per cent to US$127.7 billion.

Rising imports and the resulting widening in the trade deficit are a drag on gross domestic product. But much of the imports likely ended up in warehouses, boosting inventories. The accumulation of inventories is likely to counter the hit to GDP from imports.

The economy is expected to have expanded at around a five per cent annualised rate in the fourth quarter, with the bulk of the rise in gross domestic product seen coming from inventory investment. The economy grew at a historic 33.4 per cent pace in the third quarter after shrinking at a 31.4 per cent rate in the April-June period, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947. — Reuters