Stocks mostly higher, bond yields jump on Georgia result; protests at US Capitol erode gains

NEW YORK, Jan 7 — Global stock indexes were mostly higher and 10-year US Treasury yields topped 1 per cent for the first time since March but stocks ended off session highs after hundreds of protesters stormed the US Capitol and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss.

The gains followed results from yesterday’s runoff elections in Georgia that by late in the day gave Democrats control of the US Senate. The Dow and S&P 500 ended up and the Nasdaq finished lower.

The sweep of the two Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia gave the Democratic Party control of both houses of Congress and boosted the prospects for President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

Investors snapped up financial and industrial stocks on bets that a Democrat-controlled Congress would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending.

Technology shares fell amid concern over increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps under Democratic control.

“What investors are trying to figure out is how quickly the Democrats would be able to introduce their tax agenda if they take control of the Senate, and would they be more likely to act on regulation on big tech,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

She called the protests in Washington “the manifestation of a very divided Republican Party,” and added she was confident the authorities would soon get them under control.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 437.8 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 30,829.4, the S&P 500 gained 21.28 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 3,748.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.17 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 12,740.79.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.36 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.45 per cent.

Bond yields rose with prospects increasing for further economic stimulus measures. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 24/32 in price to yield 1.0355 per cent, from 0.955 per cent late on Tuesday.

In the currency market, the dollar was little changed after sinking to its lowest level in nearly three years.

The dollar index fell 0.086 per cent, with the euro up 0.27 per cent to US$1.2327 (RM4.94).

Oil prices rose to their highest levels since February after Saudi Arabia announced a big voluntary production cut and on a fall in US crude inventories. Brent crude settled up 1.3 per cent, at US$54.30 a barrel, while US crude futures settled 1.4 per cent higher at US$50.63.

Spot gold dropped 1.6 per cent to US$1,918.06 an ounce. — Reuters