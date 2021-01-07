Natural disasters cause US$210b in damage in 2020, says insurer

Heat waves and droughts are fuelling wildfires, with US$16 billion in damage last year in the US West. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Jan 7 — Natural catastrophes around the world resulted in US$210 billion (RM848 billion) in damage in 2020, with the United States especially hard hit by hurricanes and wildfires, a top insurer said today.

The damage, tallied by the German reinsurer Munich Re, increased from US$166 billion in the previous year, and comes as a warming planet heightens risks.

Losses that were insured rose to US$82 billion from US$57 billion in 2019, Munich Re said. They add to the burden of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the insurance industry hard.

“Climate change will play an increasing role in all of these hazards,” said Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek, pointing to hurricanes, wildfires and other storms.

“It is time to act,” he said.

The hurricane season was “hyperactive”, with a record 30 storms, surpassing 2005’s 28 storms, Munich Re said.

Heat waves and droughts are fuelling wildfires, with US$16 billion in damage last year in the US West.

Floods in China were the most costly individual loss at US$17 billion, but only two per cent of the damage was insured. — Reuters