HONG KONG, Jan 7 — Hong Kong stocks fell today after a six-day rally, with market heavyweight Alibaba taking a hit following a report the Trump administration is considering a ban on Americans investing in the firm.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.52 per cent, or 143.78 points, to 27,548.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.71 per cent, or 25.33 points, to 3,576.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.21 per cent, or 5.15 points, to 2,426.66. — AFP