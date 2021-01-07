Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Money

European stock markets extend gains at open

Thursday, 07 Jan 2021 04:54 PM MYT

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index climbed 0.3 per cent to 13,931.17 points. ― Reuters pic
In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index climbed 0.3 per cent to 13,931.17 points. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 7 — European stock markets rose further at the open today after soaring the previous session and gains across Asia as traders brushed off the storming of the Capitol building in Washington.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.6 per cent to 6,885.56 points, having closed up 3.5 per cent yesterday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index climbed 0.3 per cent to 13,931.17 points.

The Paris CAC 40 also rose 0.3 per cent to 5,649.15.

“Traders are unfazed by the chaos that we experienced on Capitol Hill yesterday,” noted Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade. — AFP

Related Articles

In Money