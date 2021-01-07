Emerging market inflows fell 13 per cent in 2020, says IIF

This year saw both the largest monthly inflow and outflow on records kept by IIF, with November seeing upwards of US$75 billion inflows while March recorded a near US$90 billion outflow. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 7 — Foreign investors poured US$313 billion (RM1.25 trillion) into emerging market portfolios last year, according to data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), a 13 per cent drop from total inflows in 2019 as global markets (EM) absorbed the economic shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The December figures show that EM securities attracted US$45.9 billion, of which US$29.3 billion went to equities. This total included US$13.2 billion into Chinese equities alone.

Bonds and other debt attracted US$16.6 billion from non-residents last month, the IIF said.

The IIF called the yearly reading “impressive... considering that the Covid-19 shock meant one of the deepest and most violent outflow episodes on record.”

This year saw both the largest monthly inflow and outflow on records kept by IIF, with November seeing upwards of US$75 billion inflows while March recorded a near US$90 billion outflow. — Reuters