London’s FTSE 100 index was up 3.1 per cent at 6,820.10 points around 1330 GMT. — IPA/ABACA pic via Reuters

LONDON, Jan 6 — The London stock market accelerated gains today to surge more than three per cent in afternoon deals.

London’s FTSE 100 index was up 3.1 per cent at 6,820.10 points around 1330 GMT. It was already rising strongly thanks to sharp share price gains for oil majors in the wake a late surge for crude futures yesterday. — AFP