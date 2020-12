Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Dec 29 — EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will sign the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain tomorrow at 9.30am (0830 GMT), a spokeswoman said.

After that the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement is expected to be taken to London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will add his signature. — AFP