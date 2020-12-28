Sabah entrepreneurs urged to upgrade product packaging, says deputy CM

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam, who is also Sabah Industrial Development Minister, said product packaging should meet the requirements to preserve product quality, for example, liquids should be placed in bottle-shaped containers which are appropriately designed. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 28 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam has urged entrepreneurs in the state to upgrade their product packaging to enhance the image of the products, thereby increasing sales.

Joachim, who is also Sabah Industrial Development Minister, said product packaging should meet the requirements to preserve product quality, for example, liquids should be placed in bottle-shaped containers which are appropriately designed.

He said the packaging design that meets the needs of customers according to the latest trend is poised to be a best-selling product and a good design reflects a good product, which in turn becomes the image of the company.

“There are many things that should be taken into account in producing a perfect packaging design, however, it will not work if it is only beautiful design-wise but the selection of material to protect the product is not emphasised,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Sabah Entrepreneur Transformation Programme (TRUS-MID) 2020 at Wisma Kewangan here, today.

Joachim said through the TRUS-MID programme, participants were assisted to upgrade the quality of their product packaging as well as improve participants’ knowledge in the field of entrepreneurship.

“I call on all participants to take advantage of this opportunity because with the TRUS-MID programme, participants will receive a new logo and design (for their products) and equipped with a barcode and nutritional contents on all participants’ products,” he said.

In addition, he said the programme also aimed to help participants expand their market to supermarkets that require entrepreneurs to comply with product packaging quality and specified standard requirements.

He said the TRUS-MID programme, which was implemented since 2011, has helped many entrepreneurs faced with the problem of less attractive product packaging.

“I was informed that there were 315 applications coming from all over Sabah this year and out of that number, only 25 entrepreneurs were selected after going through the interview session.

“The government is committed to providing channels and platforms that can improve Sabah’s socio-economic status and produce new entrepreneurs in the small and medium industry to further contribute to the economic growth of the state,” he added. — Bernama