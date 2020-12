EU member states endorse Brexit trade deal

Flags of the United Kingdom and the European Union next to the ‘Brexit’ word in Brussels, December 10, 2020. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, Dec 28 — The 27 EU member states gave the green light today for the post-Brexit trade deal to go into effect on January 1, a spokesman said.

Ambassadors from EU capitals met in Brussels to nod through the accord, using a procedure which will take effect at 3pm (1400 GMT) tomorrow.

This will provisionally allow tariff-free trade with Britain to continue after it leaves the EU single market at the New Year.

Sebastian Fischer, spokesman for the German presidency of the EU, said: “EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.”

The member states’ adoption of the plan allows it to come into effect in time to head off disruption of cross-Channel trade.

But the deal must still be ratified retrospectively by the European Parliament, probably in late February. — AFP