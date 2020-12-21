Sapura Energy posts RM17.2m net profit in Q3

Sapura Energy and its financiers are also currently finalising terms for a planned refinancing exercise which is set to be completed by January 2021 . — sapuraenergy.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Sapura Energy Bhd has posted a net profit of RM17.20 million in the third quarter (Q3) ended Oct 31, 2020, compared with a net loss of RM100.89 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue however decreased to RM1.33 billion from RM1.78 billion previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

“The main contributor to revenue growth was the group’s engineering and construction segment, which continued to achieve project milestones despite the challenges of operating a global business during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin.

Sapura Energy and its financiers are also currently finalising terms for a planned refinancing exercise which is set to be completed by January 2021 as part of the group’s capital management programme.

The group’s order book currently stands at RM12.5 billion, with RM2.2 billion in cumulative new contract wins for the year-to-date.

Recent awards include the provision of engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of pipelines in the Al-Khalij field, Qatar; provision of engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation and hook-up and commissioning for the additional Andalas pipeline in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area; and a drilling services contract for its tender-assist drilling rig “Sapura Berani” on three wells offshore Congo. — Bernama