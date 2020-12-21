Ringgit up 0.2pc versus US dollar from Dec 14-18, says MIDF Research

The local note was quoted at RM4.050 per US dollar in the previous week, said MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The ringgit was 0.2 per cent stronger against the US dollar at RM4.04 for the week ended December 18, 2020 as it benefited from the further rise in global oil prices amid greenback weakness.

The local note was quoted at RM4.050 per US dollar in the previous week, said MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

The research house said Brent crude oil price rose 1.5 per cent last week to US$52.26 per barrel as of December 18 from US$51.50 per barrel in the previous week, returning back to the level last seen in February 2020.

“The strong buying by China and India has been the catalyst behind the growing oil demand and higher oil prices,” it said in its Weekly Money Review report released today.

On the price of domestic Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) issued last week, MIDF Research said the benchmark three-year and 10-year yields shed 1.1 basis points (bps) and 0.6 bp to close at 1.90 per cent and 2.73 per cent, respectively.

The 10y-3y yield spread was barely changed week-on-week at +83 bps, it added.

On the total trading value for government bonds (MGS/Mudharabah Investment Interbank, MII) the research house said it improved to RM10.98 billion last week from RM10.42 billion in the previous week.

Likewise, it added that the total trading value for corporate bonds (conventional and sukuk) expanded to RM2.74 billion last week versus RM2.30 billion the week earlier. — Bernama