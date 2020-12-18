Tencent consortium buys another 10pc in Vivendi music unit

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris March 14, 2014. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 18 — French media firm Vivendi said today a consortium led by Chinese internet giant Tencent had acquired an additional 10-per cent stake in its Universal Music Group unit.

UMG has a valuation of around €30 billion (RM148 billion), Vivendi said, making the deal worth some €3 billion.

The Tencent consortium took a 10-per cent stake in UMG in late 2019, plus an option to acquire another 10 per cent before January 2021.

Earlier this month, Universal Music bought the entire back catalogue of Bob Dylan’s songs, acquiring one of the most prized collections in music history for a reported US$300 million (RM1.2 billion). — AFP