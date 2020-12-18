MARA, Shopee forge cooperation to market Bumiputera entrepreneurs’ products online

MARA has sealed an MoU with e-commerce platform Shopee Malaysia in an effort to expand and strengthen the marketing of Bumiputera entrepreneurs’ products online. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-commerce platform Shopee Malaysia in an effort to expand and strengthen the marketing of Bumiputera entrepreneurs’ products online.

Chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the collaboration that started early last month has attracted participation from 280 entrepreneurs who have marketed more than 20,000 products with sales worth RM200,000.

“The initial target is only 5,000 products in the first two months (November and December) with the expected increase in income of up to 20 per cent, but the response received is very encouraging and exceeded the target,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of the MoU here today.

MARA deputy director general (entrepreneurship) Datuk Zulfikri Osman signed the MoU on behalf of MARA, while Shopee was represented by its head of marketing, Tan Ming Kit.

Azizah said apart from getting development grants and financing facilities from MARA, the entrepreneurs will also be given marketing training by both parties.

Meanwhile, Tan said Shopee aims to attract another 210 Bumiputera entrepreneurs by the first quarter (Q1) of next year and help them reach customers nationwide.

“Through this strategic partnership, we are confident of continuing to support local SMEs and micro businesses to speed up the transformation digital journey together to expand business,” he said. — Bernama