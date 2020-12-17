Germany to buy 25.1pc stake in defence supplier Hensoldt

Logo of defence supplier Hensoldt AG is pictured during Hensoldt's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany September 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Dec 17 — Germany will purchase a 25.1 per cent stake in defence supplier Hensoldt, the defence ministry said yesterday, a measure designed to prevent any investor from gaining a dominating influence over the company after its IPO in September.

The Cabinet has approved the acquisition for €450 million (RM2.22 billion) yesterday, the ministry said in a statement.

The purchase was justified by Hensoldt's importance to Germany's defence and security, it added.

Reuters had reported on Saturday that the government aimed to purchase a blocking minority in Hensoldt from private equity company KKR.

Sources with knowledge of the matter have said the acquisition was intended to ward off a foreign buyer from taking control of the company, whose high-tech cameras are used in Tornado fighter jets, and which listed its shares in an initial public offering in September.

Hensoldt, a former Airbus unit, also supplies radar systems for Eurofighter jets and periscopes for Leopard tanks. KKR, which bought the company in 2016, retained a stake of more than 60 per cent after the IPO. — Reuters