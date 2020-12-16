US stocks tread water ahead of Fed decision, stimulus news

Wall Street sign at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) December 9, 2020 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 16 — Wall Street stocks were in wait-and-see mode early today, awaiting a Federal Reserve decision and news on congressional stimulus talks following disappointing retail sales data.

Retail sales fell 1.1 per cent in November compared to October, a much sharper decline than expected and a worrisome sign for a key period in the annual holiday shopping season.

On the positive side, analysts said the report could propel long-stalled talks on Capitol Hill on another relief package to help the economy recover from Covid-19. Reports said bipartisan leaders were closer to a deal.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 per cent at 30,179.15

The broad based S&P 500 was down slightly at 3,693.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up a hair at 12,598.63

The Fed is not expected to announce significant shifts in monetary policy when its two-day meeting concludes, but Chairman Jay Powell will update reporters on the central bank’s forecasts in light of surging coronavirus cases and faster-than-expected vaccine approvals. — AFP