The US Treasury charged in a report that Switzerland, along with Vietnam, was intervening in currency markets to affect balance of payments. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, Dec 16 — Switzerland’s central bank flatly rejected accusations from the United States today that the wealthy Alpine nation was involved in currency manipulation.

“In no case does Switzerland manipulate currency,” the central bank said in an email statement sent to AFP, after the US Treasury charged in a report that the country, along with Vietnam, was intervening in currency markets to affect balance of payments. — AFP