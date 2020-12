The Hang Seng Index added 0.97 per cent, or 253.00 points, to 26,460.29. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Dec 16 — Hong Kong shares ended with gains today following a rally on Wall Street fuelled by optimism over US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.97 per cent, or 253.00 points, to 26,460.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.25 points, to 3,366.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.35 per cent, or 7.92 points, to 2,248.51. — AFP