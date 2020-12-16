Gamuda Land teams up with tech giant Huawei for ‘Spread the Smile’ social campaign

Project partners Huawei Malaysia noted how they came onboard with the project after seeing Gamuda Land’s concept and masterplan, describing how it was evident both companies’ drive for innovation was aligned. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The developer of Malaysia’s first Maxis-enabled 5G township has teamed up with Chinese tech giant Huawei with its “Spread the Smile” social campaign aimed at spreading optimism during the upcoming festive season amid strict pandemic regulations.

The campaign, according to Gamuda Land Sdn Bhd, will be focused on reminding people that joy, love and care can be shared with others even during such trying times through the myriad technological means at our disposal while staying physically distanced.

“This ‘Spread the Smile’ awareness campaign is all about fostering hope and spreading cheers for the festive season,” said the company’s general manager of corporate branding and communications, Yuen Chee Meng.

“While we may be accustomed to having big social gatherings with hugs and exchanging gifts with friends and family, something we’re all unable to do so this year, there’s still much to be thankful for as this pandemic takes place at a time when technological advances enable us to celebrate together in different ways.”

The campaign has also seen the release of a short two-minute video shared through social media on Monday, portraying how would-be neighbours staying in the company’s connected neighbourhood prepare and share a Christmas dinner over teleconferencing while safe within the comfort of their own dining tables at home.

A statement by the real estate company described the video as something that infuses hope that one can stay emotionally connected, receive support from those around and touch hearts, despite being physically distanced.

“With an optimistic outlook, we believe where there is a will, there’s always a way. With the right technology and infrastructure in place, we are still able to connect with our friends, family as well as our neighbours, albeit virtually

“With a glimmer of hope for a better and healthier 2021, the best gift we can give to our loved ones is to persevere through the next few months, continuing to care and show support for our family and friends.”

“We can all stay connected emotionally even as we maintain physical distancing, so we can remain healthy and safe. A little care goes a long way. So go on and spread some smiles today,” added Yuen.

Project partners Huawei Malaysia noted how they came onboard with the project after seeing Gamuda Land’s concept and masterplan, describing how it was evident both companies’ drive for innovation was aligned.

“In these unprecedented times, we remain committed to creating a better future, with innovative technology that delivers a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of consumers. In the future, we will continue working closely with our partners to bring the Seamless Artificial Intelligence (AI) Life experience to consumers all around the world.

“Moving forward we are investing heavily into consumer electronics technology ranging from 5G to AI. When Gamuda Land approached us for this brand collaboration, we were instantly in agreement,” the Shenzhen-based company said in the joint statement.