Euro rises above US$1.22 for first time in more than two years

LONDON, Dec 16 — Strong euro zone survey figures and hopes of progress on Brexit negotiations pushed the euro above US$1.22 (RM4.94) versus the US dollar today for the first time since April 2018.

The euro has been gaining since the European Union announced a recovery fund in May, rising nearly 13 per cent since then. Economic activity data in recent months have also boosted bets that Europe is outperforming the US.

Those expectations got a further boost with manufacturing survey data from Germany and France indicating that Europe’s biggest economies may be recovering quickly.

Against the US dollar, the euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.22065, putting it on track for its biggest annual rise since 2017.

“European PMIs, Brexit and a likely dovish Fed is boosting risk appetite in the currency markets,” said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The European Union’s chief executive said she could not say whether the EU and Britain would reach a trade agreement, but progress had been made and the next few days would be critical.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting today. Policymakers are expected to keep the overnight interest rate near zero and signal it will stay there for years to come, a decision that analysts say will further boost risk sentiment.

“There’s a feel-good momentum in the market,” said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo branch manager of State Street Bank in Tokyo.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of currencies, was last at 90.127, a level not seen since April 2018.

The Australian dollar was little changed at 75.75 US cents AUD=D4, nearing a two-and-a-half-year high of 75.780 it reached on Monday. — Reuters