Dollar capped as US leaders meet on stimulus, pound underpinned by Brexit hopes

The British pound held on to more than 1 per cent of gains made yesterday following a report that an elusive Brexit trade deal may now be close, even as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeated that the most likely outcome of talks was no deal. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 16 — The dollar languished near 2-1/2-year lows today as progress toward a massive US government spending bill and Covid-19 relief measures whetted risk appetite, sapping demand for the safest assets.

Also supporting sentiment, the US expanded its roll-out of a vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE , while another developed by Moderna Inc appeared set for approval this week.

The dollar changed hands at US$1.21630 (RM4.93) per euro, near the 2 ½-year low of US$1.2177 touched on Monday. It traded at 103.44 yen, dipping 0.2 per cent today.

The pound was last at US$1.3463, following a 0.9 per cent jump in the previous session. It reached US$1.3540 earlier this month, a level not seen since mid-2018.

“Because of all the positives that have hit the market, from vaccines to stimulus, we’re seeing dollar weakness across the board,” said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo branch manager of State Street Bank in Tokyo.

“There’s a feel good momentum in the market.”

Top US congressional leaders began a second meeting yesterday to finalise US$1.4 trillion in spending and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, after signalling optimism following their first gathering.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting today. Policymakers are expected to keep the key overnight interest rate pinned near zero and signal it will stay there for years to come, a decision that analysts say will further boost investors’ risk sentiment.

Many analysts also expect new guidance on how long the Fed will keep up its massive bond-buying programme.

“The focus is whether the Federal Reserve will extend the duration of bonds it buys. I think the chance of the Fed doing so is relatively low and that we could see the dollar bouncing back if the Fed avoids that,” said Yujiro Goto, chief FX strategist at Nomura Securities.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last at 90.447, after sinking as low as 90.419 on Monday, a level not seen since April 2018.

With its former support level of 91 now acting as a resistance, the index could head to as low as 88, said State Street’s Wakabayashi. It hit a three-year low of 88.251 in February 2018.

“If we get some momentum to the downside I think we’ll start talking about 88 as the next level that. Although far away, I think that’s in play,” he said.

The Australian dollar was little changed at 75.595 US cents, near the 2-1/2-year high of 75.780 it recorded Monday.

The New Zealand dollar traded at 71.05 US cents after reaching 71.20 on Monday for the first time since April 2018. — Reuters