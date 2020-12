Abu Dhabi’s ADX signs MOU with Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Market data is seen on part of an electronic board displayed at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Dec 16 — Abu Dhabi’s ADX securities market has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) to foster co-operation between the two exchanges, the Abu Dhabi government media office said today on Twitter.

The US-brokered formalisation of ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel on September 15 has paved the way to commercial deals in various fields.

Today’s MOU “lay(s) out a road map towards developing bilateral relations through the stimulation of economic growth and the promotion of technological innovation,” the TASE said in a statement.

It predicted a cross-listing of securities, mutual trading and introduction of investors by each exchange’s respective members and data-sharing. — Reuters