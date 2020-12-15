Tokyo stocks close down after US losses

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.17 per cent, or 44.60 points, to 26,687.84, while the broader Topix index slid 0.47 per cent, or 8.47 points, to 1,782.05. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 15 ― Tokyo stocks closed down today following losses on Wall Street and the suspension of a domestic tourism campaign over record numbers of virus infections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.17 per cent, or 44.60 points, to 26,687.84, while the broader Topix index slid 0.47 per cent, or 8.47 points, to 1,782.05.

“Market sentiment was dampened by declines in US shares overnight,” Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

Yesterday Wall Street closed mostly lower amid renewed concern that soaring Covid-19 infections will lead to more lockdowns in the fragile US economy.

Sentiment also deteriorated after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday urged citizens to reconsider holiday travel plans, announcing a temporary halt to the controversial “Go To” travel campaign.

The call came as Japan sees around 3,000 new cases per day, with doctors and nurses warning they are overwhelmed.

The dollar fetched ¥104.08 (RM4.06) in Asian afternoon trade, against ¥104.00 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo trading, airline companies fell sharply with ANA Holdings dropping 7.85 per cent to ¥2,275.5 and Japan Airlines down 3.42 per cent at ¥1,944.

Sony lost 0.54 per cent to ¥9,730 and Toyota fell 0.59 per cent to ¥7,905 but Honda gained 0.75 per cent to ¥3,061. ― AFP