Ringgit ends marginally higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The ringgit closed marginally higher against the US dollar today as traders stayed on the sidelines to await developments around the US Federal Reserve’s asset purchase programme.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said traders were trading cautiously ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting due to lack of catalyst.

“Up until this point, they have given no clear signal on whether they could extend asset purchases, making this potential outcome a 50:50 proposition, of which, traders hate those type of odds,” he added.

The two-day FOMC meeting is scheduled on December 15-16.

Innes said that the dollar bears would need to keep an eye on the FOMC meeting this week as the Federal Reserve (Fed) was starting to sound a tad more hawkish from a low base due to vaccine optimism.

“But as the US job market slowed further, coupled with the poor outlook for the employment sector where no one seems to have a solution, should keep the Fed on the ‘lower for longer’ course as far as the eye can see,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded higher against all other major currencies.

It rebounded against the Singapore dollar to 3.0369/0396 from yesterday’s 3.0413/0461 and improved against the British pound to 5.3966/4026 from 5.4352/4422 yesterday.

The ringgit inched up against the euro to 4.9272/9321 from 4.9280/9345 yesterday and appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8949/8989 from 3.9071/9113 previously. — Bernama