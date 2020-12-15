Malaysian Re: Asean markets will miss out on US$400b GDP growth in 2020 and 2021

Malaysian Re president and CEO Zainudin Ishak said Asean insurers had demonstrated their resilience as balance sheets remained strong and the insurers continued to serve their clients digitally while operating remotely throughout the crisis. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Asean markets will miss out on gross domestic product (GDP) growth of roughly US$400 billion (RM1.6 trillion) in 2020 and 2021 as compared to 2019 due to the Covid-19 impact, according to latest publication by Malaysian Reinsurance Bhd (Malaysian Re).

The Asean Insurance Pulse 2020, which was launched virtually today, is the fourth edition of Malaysian Re annual regional Thought Leadership Publication.

In a statement, Malaysian Re said to balance that loss, governments have thus far supported the region’s economy with investment and policy measures of slightly more than US$427 billion.

President and chief executive officer Zainudin Ishak said Asean insurers had demonstrated their resilience as balance sheets remained strong and the insurers continued to serve their clients digitally while operating remotely throughout the crisis.

“Asean insurers have made extensive efforts to cushion the effects of Covid-19 and various lockdown measures implemented throughout the region.

“Jointly with other regulatory authorities, insurers and associations have establish a voluntary Covid-19 test fund, allow for premium instalments or continue to provide protection while policyholders had to delay their premium payments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zainudin said Asean Insurance Pulse 2020 was developed based on in-depth structured interviews with executives representing 30 regional and international insurance and reinsurance companies, intermediaries, policymakers and trade associations.

“It draws upon the pulse of insurance executives operating in the region on how the pandemic has shaped their markets, mitigate measures undertaken by the regulators during the crisis and how the outbreak has fundamentally changed the region’s insurance industry,” he said.

He added that the publication became a symbol of collaboration amongst the regional insurance community as well as an established reference for the regional insurance leaders in charting their business strategies moving forward. — Bernama