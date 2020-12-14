UK planning new state-backed loan scheme for small to medium-sized business, reports FT

People walk during the morning rush hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 in London, Britain September 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 14 — The United Kingdom is planning to launch a permanent replacement for the £65 billion (RM347.86 billion) Covid-19 loans programme with new state-backed guarantees to support lending by banks to a range of small to medium-sized business, the Financial Times newspaper reported late yesterday.

The new loan scheme may carry a guarantee of up to 80 per cent for loans of up to 10 million pounds for businesses deemed viable but unable to get finance from their lender, the newspaper said. Banks would be allowed to set interest rates for the new loans but the rate is expected to be capped at about 15 per cent.

The terms of the scheme are still being finalised by the Treasury, according to the FT report.

The Treasury did not comment on the financial details mentioned by the newspaper but said it was working on a new loan scheme.

“As the Chancellor announced at the Winter Economy Plan, we are working on a new, successor loan scheme and will provide more details in due course,” a Treasury spokesman said in an email. — Reuters