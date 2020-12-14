Ringgit ends marginally lower against US dollar

According to the bank, the local currency is expected to depreciate against the greenback by 0.26 per cent to 4.060 this week. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The ringgit closed marginally lower against the US dollar today, with Kenanga Investment Bank’s technical indicator signalling a reversal in the dollar-ringgit trend.

At 6 pm, the ringgit closed at 4.0540/0580 after recording a strong performance last Friday, when it jumped 100 basis points to end at 4.0500/0550.

In a research note, Kenanga said that despite Fitch Ratings’ decision to downgrade Malaysia’s sovereign debt rating to BBB+, the ringgit soared to its highest level in more than two years last week due to a surprising rebound in Brent crude oil price, COVID-19 vaccine optimism and further weakening of the US dollar.

“Fundamentally, the ringgit may continue to gain strength against the greenback and breach the major psychological threshold of 4.00 against the US dollar as the US government plans to accelerate the Covid-19 inoculation rollout,” it said.

The local note may continue to ride on the weaker US dollar this week as US stimulus talks continue, Kenanga added.

Meanwhile, Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said global vaccine optimism had ignited a fire under global commodity prices and Bank Negara Malaysia would likely be more accepting of currency strength than other regional central banks to encourage more capital inflows, suggesting the ringgit would continue with its catch-up play supported by higher oil prices into 2021.

Meanwhile, the ringgit also traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0413/0461 from Friday’s 3.0301/0332 and depreciated against the British pound to 5.4352/4422 from last Friday’s 5.3537/3585.

The ringgit eased against the euro to 4.9280/9345 from 4.9074/9122 and declined against the Japanese yen to 3.9071/9113 from 3.8927/8964 previously. — Bernama