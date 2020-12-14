French central bank trims economic outlook

A closed tourist souvenir shop is seen before the national lockdown introduced as part of the new Covid-19 measures to fight a second wave of Covid-19, in Paris, France, October 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 14 — The French economy will rebound next year as coronavirus restrictions are lifted although not as fast as previously expected, the central bank forecast today.

After contracting about 9 per cent this year, the euro zone's second biggest economy will post growth around 5 per cent in 2021 and 2022 before easing to slightly more than 2 per cent in 2023, the Bank of France forecast in its quarterly outlook.

The rebound has been knocked back after a second lockdown had to be imposed at the end October following a new outbreak of infections which is gradually coming under control.

Prior to the second wave, the bank had forecast in September a contraction of 8.7 per cent this year and growth of 7.4 per cent in 2021 and 3 per cent in 2022.

The French economy would not return to pre-crisis levels of output until mid-2022, it said, whereas that had previously been expected early next year.

Despite the anticipated rebound, the unemployment rate is expected to keep rising to 11 per cent in the first half of 2021 before falling to 9 per cent by the end of 2023.

Drawing on the findings of its monthly business climate poll, the central bank said the economy was operating down 8 per cent of normal levels in December, which meant output would contract 4 per cent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter. — Reuters