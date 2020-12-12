Global stocks slip, dollar gains as concerns remain over stimulus talks

The dollar rose with safe-haven buying as investors’ risk appetite soured. The dollar index was last up 0.2 per cent. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 12 — Global stock indexes eased and the dollar rose yesterday amid continued concerns over the timing of more US economic stimulus.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower, while the Dow closed up slightly. All three indexes registered declines for the week.

Rising coronavirus deaths are causing fresh business restrictions in many US states and increasing layoffs, making investors anxious to hear whether more fiscal relief is coming.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday raised the possibility of stimulus negotiations dragging on through Christmas.

“Investors are wondering what is it that Congress needs to hear before they decide to act ... their focus is more on politics than it is on the American economy,” said CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine later in the day, the New York Times reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.11 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 30,046.37, the S&P 500 lost 4.64 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 3,663.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.94 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 12,377.87.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.8 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.19 per cent. The MSCI index also was down for the week.

Still, recent US initial public offerings suggested investors were generally upbeat on equities, even as jobs data pointed to US economic weakness.

The dollar rose with safe-haven buying as investors’ risk appetite soured. The dollar index was last up 0.2 per cent.

Sterling slipped as bets on further volatility in the currency grew over the increasing likelihood of a disorderly Brexit. Sterling was last trading at US$1.3222 (RM5.36), down 0.53 per cent on the day.

Britain is likely to complete its journey out of the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.

US Treasury yields were lower across maturities as complications in stimulus negotiations increased demand for the safe-haven securities.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price to yield 0.8948 per cent, from 0.908 per cent late on Thursday.

Oil prices were lower, as demand worries due to new virus-related restrictions grew. Brent futures fell 28 cents to settle at US$49.97 a barrel, while US crude fell 21 cents to settle at US$46.57.

Spot gold prices were slightly higher. — Reuters