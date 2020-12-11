UK retail industry warns of higher prices with no EU trade deal

The Canary Wharf financial district is seen from the construction site of 22 Bishopsgate in London, June 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 11 — With prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU looking precarious, Britain’s retail industry repeated a warning today that shoppers face higher food prices from next year if new tariffs are imposed in the absence of an agreement.

Britain’s Brexit transition period ends on December 31. In the absence of a deal, Britain would trade with the European Union on World Trade Organisation terms, meaning new tariffs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday there was a “strong possibility” Britain would not secure a deal.

“Currently, four-fifths of UK food imports come from the EU and without a tariff-free deal, supermarkets and their customers face over £3 billion (RM16.2 billion) in tariffs from 2021,” said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

The BRC said tariffs would force food retailers to raise prices to mitigate the additional costs.

It said many non-food retailers would also face large tariff bills for EU-sourced products, including clothes and ceramics.

Under Britain’s new tariff schedule, which would apply from January 1 if a deal is not agreed, 85 per cent of foods imported from the EU would be subject to tariffs of more than 5 per cent.

The average tariff would be more than 20 per cent, including 48 per cent on beef mince, 16 per cent on cucumbers and 10 per cent on lettuce.

Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, has said consumers should expect price increases of between 3 per cent and 5 per cent in the event of no deal.

“I don’t quite accept the numbers that Tesco’s are putting out,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told BBC television.

He said the government had suggested a tariff impact on prices of at most “around 2 per cent”.

The BRC also highlighted the challenges January posed for seasonal produce. A much higher proportion of fruit and vegetables is imported from the EU at that time of year. Britain sources 85 per cent of its tomatoes from the EU in January versus 30 per cent in June.

It said retailers had increased stocks of tins, toilet rolls and other longer-life products as part of their planning.

But it warned that ongoing uncertainty surrounding new checks and red tape from January 1 meant disruption in the supply of many goods. — Reuters